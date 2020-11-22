58°
LHSAA announces high school football playoff brackets

Sunday, November 22 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

Following the final week of the regular season, the LHSAA has released the playoff brackets for teams around the state.

                                                 CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A | CLASS 3A
                                                         CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

                                                       DIVISION I | DIVISION II
                                                     DIVISION III | DIVISION IV

The first round of the playoffs will begin Nov. 26 through Nov. 29. The LHSAA Prep Classic in the Superdome will be held Dec. 26 through Dec. 28.

