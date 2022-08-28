80°
Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for 12-year-old boy missing from Caddo Parish

4 hours 26 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, August 28 2022 Aug 28, 2022 August 28, 2022 3:53 PM August 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Tronez Johnson

KEITHVILLE - State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 12-year-old boy missing out of Caddo Parish.

Troopers said they're looking for 12-year-old Tronez Johnson, who was last seen at home on Colquitt Road in Keithville.

Johnson is described as a black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'9" tall and weighs 150 pounds. Police did not provide details about his clothing description or his direction of travel.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tronez Johnson should contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 675-2170, or dial 911.

