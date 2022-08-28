80°
Latest Weather Blog
Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for 12-year-old boy missing from Caddo Parish
KEITHVILLE - State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 12-year-old boy missing out of Caddo Parish.
Troopers said they're looking for 12-year-old Tronez Johnson, who was last seen at home on Colquitt Road in Keithville.
Johnson is described as a black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'9" tall and weighs 150 pounds. Police did not provide details about his clothing description or his direction of travel.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tronez Johnson should contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 675-2170, or dial 911.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunshine Bridge is back open after repairs, however lane closures are still...
-
After Saturday closure, Sunshine Bridge is back open
-
Deputies expand search for Denham Springs police officer accused of sex crimes;...
-
LSU investigating another attempted kidnapping on campus; food delivery driver suspected in...
-
Ducks enjoy swimming in neighborhood potholes; residents tired of dodging craters