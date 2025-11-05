Letter from Brian Kelly to administrators details initial termination, contract settlement talks

BATON ROUGE - A letter sent by former LSU head coach Brian Kelly to athletic department officials after his firing discussed his steps following the firing as well as his contract settlement.

The letter was sent by Kelly to former Athletic Director Scott Woodward, current Athletic Director Verge Ausberry, Executive Deputy Athletic Director Julie Cromer and General Manager Austin Thomas. Kelly sent the letter "following [his] termination during [their] meeting" at 5:43 p.m. Sunday.

Kelly started the letter talking about returning all LSU materials in his possession and asking if it would be better for him to clean out his office or if LSU preferred to pack and send his possessions to him. He also touched on discussions of his contract settlement.

"As we discussed in our meeting, I'm open to your desire to reach a settlement of what's owed to me under the contract, although of course it would have to make sense financially," Kelly said.

Kelly also thanked the officials, saying he was grateful to lead the program over the last four years and wished them the best going forward.

The full letter is available here.