Les Miles joins FOX Sports as college football analyst
FOX Sports has announced plans to bring on former LSU Coach Les Miles as a college football analyst in the fall.
According to a release Tuesday, Miles is set to make his debut on the network during Week 3 of the season for the Nebraska-Northern Illinois game.
FOX Sports says it will also add Mark Helfrich and Danny Kanell to its college football lineup.
