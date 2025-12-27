67°
Les Miles joins FOX Sports as college football analyst

8 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, August 29 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FOX Sports has announced plans to bring on former LSU Coach Les Miles as a college football analyst in the fall.

According to a release Tuesday, Miles is set to make his debut on the network during Week 3 of the season for the Nebraska-Northern Illinois game.

FOX Sports says it will also add Mark Helfrich and Danny Kanell to its college football lineup.

