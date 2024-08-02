Les Miles files suit for unpaid money, compensation in Sharon Lewis case

BATON ROUGE— Former LSU football coach Les Miles has filed a lawsuit against the state's attorney general and his former school, saying they haven't reimbursed him for legal fees in the Sharon Lewis case.

In a petition filed in the 19th Judicial District Court, attorneys representing Miles claim Lewis has not paid any amount of the nearly $200,000 in sanctions District Judge Beau Higginbotham imposed on her in January.

Sharon Lewis, a former LSU football associate athletics director, sued the university in 2021 claiming Miles and other top athletics staff created a hostile work environment and covered up inappropriate sexual behavior against female employees. A jury rejected these claims in December 2023. Higginbotham agreed, saying the suit had no legal merit.

Miles is also asking for nearly $460,000 from the attorney general's office to repay costs during his legal defenses. The petition cites a state statute requiring indemnification for state employees who face employment-related lawsuits and are not represented by the attorney general.

Peter R. Ginsberg, Miles' personal attorney, represented him during both lawsuits. According to the petition filed Tuesday, Miles rejected the law firm selected for him by the state due to fears of a conflict of interest.

Additionally, Miles is seeking reimbursement from LSU. He claims the allegations leveled against him by Lewis constitute an injury sustained as a result from his employment with LSU and is therefore qualified for reimbursement under the university's insurance policies. Miles argues LSU not reimbursing him is a breach of his contract.

Miles has another lawsuit pending against LSU, saying its decision to vacate wins from 2012 to 2015 to address recruiting violations cost him eligibility in the College Football Hall of Fame. Without the victories, Miles won 59.7 percent of his games as a coach. He needs to be at 60 percent to be eligible for the Hall of Fame.