LEGO is making 13,000 face shields a day for medical workers on the front lines

LEGO is dedicating time to helping those on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic by making face shields for health care workers.

The toy company announced via Instagram its plans to manufacture close to 13,000 face shields a day. The company says it is modifying its machines at its Denmark factory to produce personal protective equipment.

"A few weeks ago a colleague in our incredibly creative Engineering department heard that there was a desperate need for safety equipment for COVID-19 in Denmark," the company said. "He approached the rest of his team with his idea for a visor and they started to trial production ideas... We are so incredibly proud of the team who made this happen."

LEGO added that nearly 100 workers have been involved with the project, from supplying the materials needed to creating the actual molds for the equipment.

The company went on to say they plan on donating half a million LEGO sets on top of the $50 million to children in need.