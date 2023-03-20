Latest Weather Blog
Legislative committee OKs move to borrow more for I-10 overhaul
BATON ROUGE - A joint legislative committee on Monday advanced a plan to increase Louisiana's borrowing limit for an upcoming overhaul of I-10 in and around Baton Rouge.
The unanimous vote followed a question-and-answer session between lawmakers from the House and Senate and transportation officials, who explained that inflation and other considerations have driven up the price tag on the massive construction project.
Significant changes were introduced in January in hopes of mitigating the impact construction will have on drivers.
The Department of Transportation and Development is looking to finance the project with hundreds of million of dollars from a federal bond program. The vote Monday aims to boost the cap on that part of the financing to $830 million.
It had been set at a limit of $650 million.
Trending News
Once completed, there will be four lanes in each direction from the I-10/I-110 split to Acadian Thruway. Construction is scheduled to begin this year and officials now hope it will be completed in 2028.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New charges filed in Nathan Millard investigation
-
St. James: Glory, grace & gumbo - Sunday Journal
-
Crowds gather to St. Joseph's Cathedral Sunday to honor feast day in...
-
Dr. Hypolite Landry, former EBR coroner and record-setting pilot, dies at 96
-
St. Joseph's Cathedral celebrates day dedicated to St. Joseph, patron saint of...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield