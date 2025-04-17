Legendary ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso set to retire

Photo via ESPN

BRISTOL — Lee Corso is set to make his final headgear pick during week 1 of ESPN's College Gameday this fall.

Corso, who turns 90 in August, joined ESPN in 1987, following a 28-year coaching career at the college and professional levels – including 17 seasons as a head coach at Louisville (1969-72), Indiana (1973-82), Northern Illinois (1984) and with the USFL’s Orlando Renegades (1985). He is the only original College GameDay personality still with the show.

His very first headgear pick was October 5, 1996 when he selected the Ohio State Buckeyes to beat Penn State. Entering his final broadcast in August, Corso has made 430 headgear picks all-time, including the Buckeyes for a record 45 times.

“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” said Corso. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."