Lee High investigating threat; elevated police presence planned Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officials are looking into threatening comments made online by a student over the weekend.

A voice message recorded by Lee High Principal Rob Howle and sent out to parents Monday afternoon said the school staff was aware of comments made electronically by a student over the weekend.

Howle said the school is working with law enforcement to address the situation, and the student responsible will be disciplined. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System says the student involved has not been arrested at this time.

Classes will be held as planned Tuesday but with an "increased police presence" on campus.

You can listen to the full message here.

A statement from the school system can be found below.

"Please be aware that a Lee High School student made a threat electronically over the weekend. The district has a zero tolerance policy for this type of behavior. The school is working with the district security team and law enforcement today to investigate and address the threat. The student responsible will be disciplined in accordance with the student rights and responsibilities handbook. We will have extra security present to ensure a safe and productive day tomorrow. "