LED launching campaign during LSU-USC game to recruit Louisiana natives back to state for work

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Economic Development is using the national audience of Sunday's LSU season opener game on ABC to launch a campaign encouraging Louisiana natives working in other states to return home, LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois announced Monday.

The campaign called "Come Home Louisiana" will begin its roll-out during LSU's game against the University of Southern California in Las Vegas and will target mid-level workers to fill job openings at Louisiana companies.

"It's really aimed at those folks who grew up here, were educated here, and now work someplace else who want to consider coming home," Bourgeois told the Baton Rouge Press Club. "I really want to make sure they know they have an opportunity here and we want to make sure businesses know that that talent is able to attract back."

Bourgeois said that she knows that many of the people who left the state to work somewhere else miss the culture of Louisiana and hopes the ads inspire an influx of returning native workers.

"What they don't know, and we plan on telling them, is what their economic opportunity is here," she said.

LSU-USC kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ.