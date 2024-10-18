LDWF warns hunters of lighting fires in Wildlife Management Areas during burn ban

BATON ROUGE — Wildlife Management Area hunters and outdoorsmen should take caution and be aware of the burn ban in place in multiple parishes — including East Feliciana Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the ban includes a memorandum on burning of trash and vegetation, as well as any other open burning. Campfires in Wildlife Management Areas are also included in the burn ban, LDWF added.

"While campfires are often part of hunting traditions in Louisiana, LDWF is asking hunters and campers to cooperate with the burn bans to ensure the safety of others and to protect forest and wildlife resources," agents said.

Violation of the burn ban order could result in criminal or civil penalties, agents added.