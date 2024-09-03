LDWF to start drawdown on False River Tuesday

NEW ROADS - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will conduct a drawdown on False River starting Tuesday.

The lake will be lowered 1.5 inches everyday to a maximum of 6 feet below the pool stage of 16 feet. The purpose of a drawdown is to improve the water quality, sport-fish habitation and reduce sediment. Residents have mixed feelings about the drawdown.

"There's definitely a downside, but the question is - is the upside better than the downside," said Henry Olinde.

He also says the drawdown renders the lake useless for recreation and makes it harder for people to participate in water sports.

"I love to paddleboard for example and it's very difficult to get a paddleboard in the lake when the water is lower than the deck of the pier," he said.

To some homeowners, the lake can be seen as an eyesore after the water levels are dropped, since land closer to the pier is more visible.

One resident, Samuel Cavalier, fishes at False River at least once a week. He says the drawdown process is great for the lake and fishermen, but he understands why homeowners may not like the process.

"When it recedes, it looks bad. And when homeowners go out in their backyard and see that, it just doesn't look pleasant to them," said Cavalier.

He also says that after the water is lowered, fish can be seen better and they are easier to catch.

"They do it to help the river and keep the fish breathing. To keep the water clear and free from algae. Then they can breed more," he said.

LDWF recommends a drawdown to be conducted on False River every three years.