79°
Latest Weather Blog
LDWF responds to 2 On Your Side report on euthanizing fawn woman nursed back to health
GREENSBURG - Following a 2 On Your Side report regarding the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries euthanizing a deer that a woman nursed back to health, LDWF commented on their actions.
Kimberly Graham brought a fawn back to her home with intentions to nurse it back to health and set it free. When LDWF found out, they took the fawn away and euthanized it.
LDWF said that since the fawn had been in captivity for too long, it couldn't survive on its own.
Trending News
"If we are notified within 48 hours, then we'll do everything in our power to reunite it with its mother, but beyond that, we have to look to partners like the zoo for safe housing," LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth said. "Unfortunately, those options are not always available to us."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Aug. 26 - LSU's season kicking off, see their outlook against Saturday's...
-
'It's a Love Story:' Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift are getting married, Swift...
-
17-year-old shot during road rage incident died, family says
-
Mayor Sid Edwards undecided on potential EMS-Fire merger after paramedics raise concerns
-
Smitty's Supply employee recounts fast evacuation of facility
Sports Video
-
Southern learning lessons from season opening loss to prepare for next game
-
State Rep. Dixon McMakin taking over as Tiger Stadium announcer with Dan...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Aaron Anderson changes the Tigers fate against Sooners with...
-
LSU football enters game week with expectations aplenty