66°
Latest Weather Blog
LDWF releases further information after hunter shot in Zachary Monday
ZACHARY - After a hunter was shot in an incident Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released further information on its investigation.
LDWF investigators said two people - the shooter and the victim - were unknowingly deer hunting in the same area at the same time. One of them thought they were shooting at a deer, but shot the other with buckshot from a 20-gauge shotgun.
The shooter immediately called for help. The victim's injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.
LDWF noted neither hunter was wearing any hunter's orange, nor did they have tags for the deer they were hunting.
Trending News
Agents cited the shooter for those two reasons but said further charges could be possible depending on the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBRPSS gives away 100 free laptops to students
-
Pride library crocheting group warming hands, hearts in community and beyond
-
Salvation Army bell-ringer has a sound plan: Support anti-drug effort in community
-
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church goes all out for Christmas
-
Food truck owner shares Christmas cheer by serving free meals to those...
Sports Video
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...