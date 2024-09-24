LDWF hosting National Hunting and Fishing Day events across state on Saturday

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day is going to be held in multiple locations across the state Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced.

The event, sponsored by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation, will give sportsmen and women the chance to "try their skills at the shooting ranges, fishing ponds, and boating activities, and learn about wildlife with live animal demonstrations." Local businesses and conservation organizations will be at each location.

The event, typically held every fourth Saturday in September, has been hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries since 1982.

The following locations will host events for National Hunting and Fishing Day:

Waddill Wildlife Refuge

4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

480 Richland Place Drive, Monroe

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Woodworth Shooting Range

661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth

8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bodcau WMA (Tom Merrill Recreation Area)

171 Ben Durden Road, Haughton

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



