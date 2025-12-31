61°
LDH releases top baby names of 2025 for Louisiana; see top 10 here
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health released the most popular baby names in the state for 2025.
According to the LDH, Noah was the most popular boy name with 214 and Amelia was the most popular girl name with 191.
Below are the full lists.
Top 10 baby names (boy names on left, girl names on the right):
1. Noah, Amelia
2. Liam, Charlotte
3. James, Olivia
4. John, Emma
5. Elijah, Eleanor
6. Oliver, Harper
7. William, Sophia
8. Hudson, Evelyn
9. Joseph, Ellie
10. Henry, Nova
