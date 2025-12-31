61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LDH releases top baby names of 2025 for Louisiana; see top 10 here

1 hour 42 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, December 31 2025 Dec 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 2:48 PM December 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Pixabay

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health released the most popular baby names in the state for 2025.

According to the LDH, Noah was the most popular boy name with 214 and Amelia was the most popular girl name with 191.

Below are the full lists.

Top 10 baby names (boy names on left, girl names on the right):

Trending News

1. Noah, Amelia
2. Liam, Charlotte
3. James, Olivia
4. John, Emma
5. Elijah, Eleanor
6. Oliver, Harper
7. William, Sophia
8. Hudson, Evelyn
9. Joseph, Ellie
10. Henry, Nova

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days