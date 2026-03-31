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LDH officially closes out contract with UnitedHealthcare, reassigns members to other organizations

1 hour 36 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2026 Mar 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 5:52 PM March 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health officially closed out its contract with UnitedHealthcare on Tuesday, officials said.

The change was initially reported around the end of December, prompting a 90-day extension between LDH and UnitedHealthcare. Officials said during that time, a special enrollment period from January 15 to February 15 was established for United members to select a plan with a new organization.

After February 15, members who did not select a new plan were assigned to new plans using an algorithm that prioritized placements that kept family members together and aimed to ensure members remained with their in-network providers, the LDH said.

Out of 280,000 members enrolled in United, over 36,000 selected a new plan.

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Former United members should have received their new insurance cards, and officials say they may change plans without cause if they are unsatisfied.

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