LDEQ investigating white cloud over Iberville Parish petrochemical plant; no community danger

3 hours 48 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, July 11 2024 Jul 11, 2024 July 11, 2024 10:35 AM July 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CARVILLE — The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is investigating a white cloud that appeared Thursday morning over a plant in Carville before dissipating, Iberville Parish emergency officials said.

St. Gabriel Police received a call about the cloud from a passerby on La. 75 who saw it in front of the TotalEnergies Petrochemical plant, emergency officials said.

Iberville Parish Operation of Emergency Preparedness dispatched firefighters to the scene but they reported back that the cloud had since dissipated. LDEQ was contacted and will investigate the scent-less cloud.

Iberville officials said that there was no threat to the community. 

