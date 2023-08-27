LDAF releases update on the Tiger Island fire in Beauregard Parish

DERIDDER - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has released an update on the Tiger Island fire in Beauregard Parish.

According to LDAF, the fire, which was first reported on August 22, is currently estimated to have burned up to 33,000 acres of land.

The fire is located east of Merryville, south of Highway 190, southwest of DeRidder and north of Singer.

Additional support, such as more personnel and equipment, continues to be sent to the area. The LDAF claims this support will be assigned to the areas of the fire that show the most potential for growth.

Crews are putting special emphasis on fighting flames along the northwest and northeast portions of the fire, along with the Merryville and Junction communities.

In a statement released Sunday, Commissioner Mike Strain shared his gratitude towards the support given from neighboring states, local partners and the federal government.

"We have deployed every single piece of equipment and every single qualified person to fight these fires," Strain said.

The LDAF warns that the fires could be worsened or rekindled in certain areas by potential upcoming weather conditions.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office states that all previous evacuation orders will remain in effect "with an extra emphasis on the areas along Seth Cole Rd. down to Graybow Road."

Those displaced by the fires can find shelter at the First Methodist Church and First Baptist Church in DeRidder.

The Beauregard Sheriff's Office will continue to post updates on evacuations on their Facebook page.