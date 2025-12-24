Lawyer arrested, suspended for 'threat of harm' to judicial system; represents Melanie Curtin

LIVINGSTON - A local attorney was booked for two counts of improper telephone communication and was suspended from practicing as an attorney, records show.

Alexander Laird, 34, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on Monday. Records from the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board show that he was suspended from practice on Dec. 10.

The Louisiana Supreme Court's suspension order said it was for "threat of harm" and said the Office of Disciplinary Counsel may seek the appointment of a trustee to protect the interests of Laird's clients.

Laird told WBRZ prior to his arrest that he was suspended for "threat of legal harm to clients" and said he had not "received any facts to defend himself against." He also said he intended to demand a trial before the Supreme Court that would be televised "so the people can see what happens in courtrooms."

Laird is the defense lawyer for Melanie Curtin, who faces a second trial on first-degree rape and video voyeurism allegations. Curtin was arrested amid the yearslong investigation of former Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins.

She had been convicted at a previous trial but appeals courts overturned the verdict. Her second trial had been set for trial in November but was delayed as lawyers argued over which evidence could be presented to jurors. The state also sought, unsuccessfully, to keep the public out when the purported victim testifies.

WBRZ reached out to Livingston deputies for more information.