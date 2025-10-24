Lawmakers trying to push back election dates face opposition

BATON ROUGE - On day two of the Louisiana Legislative session, lawmakers have already advanced key legislation out of committee.

Amid their discussions, concerns arose about how changing the dates of elections could impact voters and whether changing the dates now is premature.

Just last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in Louisiana v. Callais, a court case over whether the state's congressional maps rely too heavily on race.

"We're sick and tired of drawing a map and going to court and having to litigate it," State Rep. Dixon McMakin, R-Baton Rouge, said.

Last year, a special session was called for to draw new congressional maps that would comply with the Voting Rights Act. The one that was created has a district stretching from Baton Rouge to Shreveport.

"I'm one of the few who voted against the map then, didn't think it was the proper map for Louisiana, and I'll stick by that," McMakin said.

Out of that, Louisiana got a second majority-minority district. While lawmakers wait on the Supreme Court, there's another deadline on the horizon, spring elections now set for April.

On the House and Senate side of the Capitol, two bills work together to move back the dates for primary and constitutional amendment elections by one month.

"This move to change the dates, in my opinion, and many others, was premature," State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said.

If the Supreme Court decides before the elections that the maps are unconstitutional, then lawmakers say the move buys them some time and allows for the possibility that lawmakers could return again to the Capitol to redraw the congressional maps, but there's push back.

"They're trying to make sure that at the mid-terms that we don't get two congressional seats of African-Americans going into the mid-terms, and that's what they're trying to affect," Marcelle said.

In the committee, members of the ACLU and the State Democratic Party said that changing the election dates by thirty days would unnecessarily confuse voters.