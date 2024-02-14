Lawmakers outraged at Governor Landry's decision to reject millions of dollars to feed children

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry has until Thursday, Feb. 15 to enroll in the USDA's Summer EBT program, which is a permanent program based off a temporary relief system put in place during the pandemic that recently expired.

It would help feed about 600,000 children in the states. Currently, there are more than 300,000 enrolled in SNAP, and there are another 200,000 who are food insecure, according to Feeding Louisiana.

"It provides very much-needed resources to our young people that could use a little extra help during the summer months, [specifically] when these young people are not getting lunches they would get normally through the school year," U.S. Rep. Troy Carter (D) said.

On Friday, Governor Jeff Landry's new DCFS Secretary, David Matlock, released a statement saying the state will reject the federal funds and instead opt to focus on more self-sufficiency.

"Every child deserves a safe home, first and foremost, and families deserve a pathway to self-sufficiency. That is our primary mission, staying focused on that mission, without adding piecemeal programs that come with more strings than long-term solutions, is what will deliver the biggest impact for the children and families we serve," Matlock said.

Summer EBT would give each family $40 a month per child.

"These children, if not given an opportunity to be fed, will be hungry. This is not politics. We're talking about 71 million dollars," Carter said.

So far, 35 states have enrolled, but 15 others, including Louisiana, have rejected the program. All of those that rejected it are led by Republicans.

"They should not find a reason to be partisan when it comes to providing for our young, [vulnerable] people," Carter said. "We should not play politics at a national level to make a point on party side, not when it comes to children."

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, LLBC, released a statement on Wednesday calling it a callous refusal.