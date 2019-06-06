Lawmakers finish budget on session's final day

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have approved a $30 billion state operating budget in the final minutes of their legislative session, wrapping up a plan that includes the first significant statewide teacher pay raise in a decade.

The budget for the financial year starting July 1 also will boost spending on colleges, health services, senior centers and public safety programs. The TOPS program will cover the full cost of tuition for eligible students. Foster care services will expand to cover more youth up to the age of 21.

Early learning programs will receive new dollars to cover children from birth to three years old.

K-12 public school teachers will get a $1,000 pay raise, support workers will get $500 salary increases and school districts will get new discretionary money for their operations.