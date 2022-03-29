Lawmaker wants to explore feasibility of gulf wind farm

State Representative Joseph Orgeron, (R), who calls himself a product of the oil and gas industry, isn't trying to take away the state's cash cow, which is oil and gas.

However, he says there are opportunities with these turbines to reduce emissions in the drilling process.

"They could power existing offshore deepwater oil and gas structures. A lot of deepwater producers have an interest in lowering their carbon footprint," he said.

On top of that, Orgeron says installing and maintaining wind farms will be very similar to what we already do in the Gulf.

"Anytime you put any infrastructure offshore, the people, the safety mantra, the 24/7 work environment, all things that are part of south Louisiana DNA is what's needed for the offshore wind industry."

He also says it won't take jobs away from those who already work on platforms.

"So whether or not we're putting platforms to bring up hydrocarbons to the surface for fuel, putting in wind turbines to produce electricity or green hydrogen or whatever the fuel of tomorrow will be, you're still going to have yellow steel structures in the Gulf that will rust, need blasting, painting, servicing, and Louisiana is primed to be able to perform those duties."

Though his bill will only prompt the service commission to look into the feasibility of putting in the wind farm, if passed, we could have one by 2035.