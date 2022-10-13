Lawmaker pens scathing letter, criticizes federal NDA as EBR pushes for new stormwater fee

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Garret Graves sent a scathing letter to federal officials criticizing the NDA Baton Rouge officials are asked to sign before they can be briefed on the city-parish's stormwater fee plans.

The letter, which is addressed to the U.S. Attorney General and the administrator of the EPA, condemns the use of a non-disclosure agreement, saying it "appears highly inappropriate and continues to block the public from key information" about the proposed fee.

Click here to read Congressman Graves' full letter.

Last week, the mayor's office proposed the stormwater utility fee as a means to provide funding for an updated drainage plan across the parish.

The fee will be applied as a city-parish fee on residents' tax bills, meaning the East Baton Rouge Metro Council will ultimately decide on it, not parish voters.