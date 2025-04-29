Law enforcement pursuit through West Baton Rouge Parish ends in crash

PORT ALLEN - A person was taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted a stolen car along La. 1 near American Way around 4 p.m. When deputies tried to stop the car, the driver took off northbound.

Officials said a juvenile passenger exited the vehicle during the chase and was secured by deputies. The driver continued and hit an unmarked sheriff's department car while they were trying to avoid spike strips.

The chase ended at Lucky Louie's and the driver was taken into custody. No more information was immediately available.