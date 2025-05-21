71°
Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement participates in series of runs leading up to Special Olympics
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, law enforcement officers ran the capital area leg of the 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an international series of torch relays run by law enforcement leading up to each state's Special Olympics Summer Games.
The final leg of the run will take place at Southeastern Louisiana University and conclude at the opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics taking place there.
Trending News
The capital area leg of the run started at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary residents get hail during Wednesday morning storm
-
Oldest Louisiana World War II veteran, Gonzales resident dies Sunday at 105
-
George Wendt, who played beloved barfly Norm on 'Cheers' and found another...
-
2une In Previews: Bridging the Gap Community Resource Fair
-
Former BR Mayor-President Holden to lie in-state at City Hall before Thursday...