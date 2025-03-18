Law enforcement officers across the state awarded for acts of kindness

BATON ROUGE — Thirteen law enforcement officers from across the state were recognized and awarded their acts of kindness performed outside of their normal work duties during the Beyond the Badge awards ceremony and luncheon.

The officers received the "Heart of Law Enforcement" award for kind acts displayed during the 2024 calendar year through nomination.

Officers from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, French Settlement Police Department, Houma Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office, St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, Thibodaux Police Department, and Ville Platte Police Department were honored at the ceremony.

St. John Parish deputy Jacqueline Gabriel was one of the 13 recipients. She helped a single mother of four children receive the resources she needed and fed and helped lend a hand to a homeless man.

“I feel good to help others. I feel joy. I feel tingly inside. I feel like I can have tears going down my eyes,” said Gabriel.

Gabriel said everyone who received an award did something to touch the lives of those in their community.

"All 13 of us really have done something special to help others. So me personally, I'm just proud of myself actually. I moved self out the way to help others, and I'm really proud of everyone who received an award today," said Gabriel.

Gabriel’s colleague Darlene Cooper was also recognized. Cooper helped a mom and her kids transition from sleeping in a car to a home.

"I was just like, 'You know what?', I just started getting with community resources that were available. I was able to get her a place to stay for 45 days," said Cooper.

She said she doesn’t do this for recognition but to assist those in need.

“My heart is always in a great place once I do those things because it’s not out of the norm for me because that’s what I do,” said Cooper.

Gabriel said although law officers sometimes have a negative stereotype, she said she believes it's their responsibility to change the narrative of the uniform.

“Once we put this uniform on we get a sense of respect, and I think that’s the time when we should be using that advantage to give back,” said Gabriel.