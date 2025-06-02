76°
Law enforcement, mayor participate in community walk in Glen Oaks neighborhood

Monday, June 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement and government officials walked through the Glen Oaks neighborhood on Monday afternoon, trying to address crime in the community. 

Organizers brought snow cones to pass out and a rolling basketball goal to play on as the group moved around the block. 

Both BRPD Chief TJ Morse and Mayor-President Sid Edwards said they are trying to address violence in young people by building strong relationships in communities. 

