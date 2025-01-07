Law enforcement in Houston searched storage facility two miles from New Orleans attack suspect's home

HOUSTON (KTRK) — Law enforcement near Houston searched a storage unit at a facility overnight as part of their investigation into the deadly New Orleans attack that killed 14 on Bourbon Street in the early morning of New Year's Day, KTRK reported Tuesday.

News crews from the ABC affiliate captured a heavy police presence at Sparebox Storage in north Harris County. The storage unit is less than two miles away from the residence of the New Orleans attack, Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

The FBI told KTRK that the location was cleared.

"FBI Houston cleared that location at approximately midnight. There was, and is, no threat to public safety at this time in relation to that activity," the statement said.

The FBI continues to ask anyone with information to reach out with tips, photos, or videos.

ABC News obtained images showing two homemade explosive devices that didn't go off. Authorities said there are a couple of theories as to why neither went off. One could be that Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police before he had the opportunity to detonate them. The other could be that they didn't work properly.

The FBI also said that investigators found precursor chemicals at Jabbar's home. Authorities said they also found jars of flammable liquid inside the truck Jabbar used in the attack and a large quantity of powdered material at a rental property in New Orleans where he stayed.