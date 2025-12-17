Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement gives holiday shopping safety reminders ahead of big shopping weekend
BATON ROUGE - According to the National Retail Federation, a record-breaking 159 million people are expected to go shopping on Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas.
With so many people out shopping Baton Rouge Police have a warning for people.
"Be mindful of your surroundings at all times and keep your belongings near you," spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said.
The department says this is also a prime time for scammers to take advantage of people. Detective Lance Frazier says online dating has created imposter and romance scams.
"People think they are going to see these people for the holidays. They are telling them to send money. Be wary of who you are talking to," Frazier said.
Here are some shopping safety tips:
1.) Shop with a buddy
2.) Be aware of your surroundings
3.) Protect your belongings
4.) Park smart
5.) Carry fewer personal items
6.) Know your exits
