Law enforcement arrest man after search in Scotlandville area; bus routes temporarily held

BATON ROUGE - Police helped Probation and Parole with a search for a man in the Scotlandville area early Tuesday morning before the nearby schools' hours were set to begin.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it was aiding Probation and Parole with the search for a man in the area, but did not specify how far the perimeter was set or whether the man was armed or considered dangerous.

Officials did not say why they were looking for the man.

The man was taken into custody around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. None of the nearby schools were put into lockdown.