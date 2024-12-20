Lauren Pourciau shows the Spirit of Christmas through continuing her grandmother's traditions

WAKEFIELD - West Feliciana Parish resident Lauren Pourciau has been celebrating Christmas in the country for years with her family. She's continuing traditions that were made generations before her.

"My grandparents moved to St. Francisville in the 80s. My grandmother was a drama teacher and loved costumes and loved to dress up. When she got up here she found different ways to get involved and she took on Mrs. Claus," Lauren Pourciau said.

Pictures of Lauren's Mimi, Shirley Pourciau, show the woman with her red cap and curly white hair. She said Mimi loved being Mrs. Claus.

"They would have breakfast with Santa and she would read. That was her thing. She liked to sit and read," Lauren said. "She would read Louisiana Night Before Christmas and there was one about a polar bear, and we all have copies of it."

The highlight for Mimi was participating in the annual St. Francisville Christmas Parade - and Lauren was right there with her.

"Every year we would ride with her as elves and one year we were reindeer," she laughed. "Papa would watch the parade every year in front of the fire department. That was his landmark because we were usually on an old fire truck and there were years when the firemen hoisted my grandmother to the top of this truck because by gosh she was riding on it."

It's safe to say Mimi's Christmas spirit was infectious.

"She started traditions for our family. We grew up in Baton Rouge and every Christmas Eve we would go to their home in Jefferson Place and they had a Santa Claus parade there and I think that's where her Christmas Spirit was born."

Mimi passed away nine years ago.

"She was the most cheerful, joyful person you would ever meet and Christmas was her thing."

Lauren said out of her grief, something magical happened.

"I was very close to my grandmother and we were clearing out her stuff and I found all of these random pieces. She wore a red apron that had Mrs. Claus painted on it - the most elaborate thing but when you're having Christmas in the Country and you have a corduroy skirt with a raccoon - it's meant to be."

And that is how Lauren became Mrs. Claus, following in her grandmother's footsteps. In fact, Lauren is even starting a new tradition. She had an especially good time with the children last holiday season during the annual Christmas in the Country weekend.

"They make Christmas ornaments and hot coco with Mrs. Claus. I talk to the kids and I say, 'Have y'all seen Santa?' Then you walk down the street and go into the homes and peep in all the windows of the decorated homes," Lauren said. "It was so cute."

Lauren rode in the Christmas parade alongside a jolly old elf. It's safe to say that her Mimi would be so proud.

For Lauren Pourciau - make that Mrs. Claus - the Spirit of Christmas is about joy and happiness, time with family and making spirits bright.