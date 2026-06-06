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Lauren Holiday, U.S. soccer player, gives birth weeks before brain surgery

9 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Friday, October 07 2016 Oct 7, 2016 October 07, 2016 1:33 PM October 07, 2016 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Lauren Holiday, a soccer player of the U.S. women's national team and wife of NBA player Jure Holiday, gave birth this week, just weeks away from brain surgery.

It was revealed earlier last month that Lauren would need brain surgery to remove a tumor, but surgery had to wait until after the birth of the couple's first child. At a press conference on Friday, Jrue's teammates said that he and Lauren welcomed a healthy baby girl this week. 

Holiday will have surgery six weeks after giving birth. Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans guard, took an indefinite leave from the season to care for his wife.

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Lauren Holiday is a former UCLA soccer player who went on to win two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, and a FIFA women's World Cup title in 2015, with the U.S. women's soccer team. She met Jrue at UCLA, where he played basketball. 

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