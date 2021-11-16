65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LaToya Cantrell re-elected for 2nd term as New Orleans mayor

2 days 11 hours 5 minutes ago Saturday, November 13 2021 Nov 13, 2021 November 13, 2021 9:49 PM November 13, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - LaToya Cantrell, whose first term as New Orleans mayor has largely been defined by the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, has been re-elected for another term in office. 

WWLTV called the election for Cantrell late Saturday night. The incumbent Democrat beat out Republican challenger Vina Nguyen and independent Leilani Heno. 

Cantrell has been a controversial public figure throughout the pandemic, as New Orleans has often enforced stricter COVID restrictions than the rest of Louisiana, including a city-wide vaccine mandate.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days