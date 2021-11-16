LaToya Cantrell re-elected for 2nd term as New Orleans mayor

NEW ORLEANS - LaToya Cantrell, whose first term as New Orleans mayor has largely been defined by the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, has been re-elected for another term in office.

WWLTV called the election for Cantrell late Saturday night. The incumbent Democrat beat out Republican challenger Vina Nguyen and independent Leilani Heno.

Cantrell has been a controversial public figure throughout the pandemic, as New Orleans has often enforced stricter COVID restrictions than the rest of Louisiana, including a city-wide vaccine mandate.