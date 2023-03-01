LaToya Cantrell explains why she made obscene gesture at float during Carnival parade

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday said she gave a rider in a Carnival krewe the middle finger because he did that to her first.

"I just had to go ahead and just do a little bird flip and say 'I love you,'" she told reporters during her weekly press briefing.

The gesture was recorded as a float in the Krewe of Tucks passed Gallier Hall last month. The video went viral after it was posted on social media.

"Love you! God bless you! I see you! Happy Mardi Gras! Enjoy your ride! … Love you!” Cantrell told the float as it passed the reviewing stand on St. Charles Avenue.

Cantrell said she viewed the gesture as being directed at the entire city.

"I am the mayor of the city. I represent the city. And to be so disrespectful to a city that has worked so hard to get the privilege to have Mardi Gras – you know? So that’s what that was all about. And hopefully that will never happen again."