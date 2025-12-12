Latin owned businesses say customers aren't showing up as immigration crack-down begins in La.

BATON ROUGE - At many immigrant-run businesses in the capital city, doors are locked, and some owners say they're fearful for their customers as border patrol agents and ICE agents enter Louisiana.

There are a handful of Latin grocery stores in Baton Rouge, and on Friday, the only way to enter two of them was to knock first.

Josue Lopez and his brother run La Casita Mexican food truck and the grocery store Tortilleria El Rey next to it. Inside the shop, the aroma of freshly made flour tortillas wafts through the air. On the locked front door, a sign warns immigration officers and law enforcement that they may only enter with a valid warrant.

"A month of not being able to sell your needed quota affects you," Lopez said. "If you show up where your community is, that's where ICE is going to show up as well. You've got to stay away from the Hispanic community as much as possible so you don't get caught up in all of that."

The pair took over the shop two years ago. This month, they say, has presented challenges.

"In December, we started knowing that something was going to change, and we're going to adjust to the change," Lopez said.

Across town, Valeria Martinez and her family run a Latin convenience store and bakery. Martinez's family started making gift baskets and giving them to people in the community in need of help.

"There's a family, we knew someone who just had a baby, and she has two kids, and the husband just got deported," Martinez said. "She has no food. She has nothing."

In a press release from the Department of Homeland Security, they say more than 250 people have been detained in Louisiana.

DHS says that it consists of alleged gang members, rapists, and domestic abusers.