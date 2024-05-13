LATEST: severe weather and flood threat ending, wind and showers to continue

Damaging thunderstorms moved through the Capital Area on Monday night. The threats have ended and quieter weather will stick around for the next 48 hours.

Latest storm and power outage reports as of 8:55pm Monday

Tonight & Tomorrow: Remnant showers and thunderstorms will continue through at least midnight with a lingering, low end possibility of gusty wind and nuisance flooding. After midnight, showers and storms quickly taper off. By daybreak, we will already begin to see clearing skies. Look for an overnight low near 68°. Aside from a few straggling clouds on Tuesday, skies will be mainly sunny. It will be warm with a high temperature in the upper-80s.

Up Next: Wednesday will be a quiet day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will trend even warmer, with a high in the low-90s. Fortunately, the humidity will be manageable. However, the humidity surges back into the area by late week. We will also see an corresponding increase in clouds on Thursday, plus showers showers beginning to arrive from the southwest. Rain chances stick around in the Storm Station 7-Day on Friday and into the weekend as well.

