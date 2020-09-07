Latest donation drive for Hurricane Laura relief focused on pet supplies

ASCENSION PARISH – It has been more than two weeks since damaging Hurricane Laura swept through southwest Louisiana, and many people are still trying to recover. To help thos most in need, some in the capital area have been collecting supplies.

“We packed into the U-Haul cat food, dog food, bleach, water, dust pans and mops,” Jonathon Henriques said.

Henriques runs the non-profit Rescue Alliance. Teaming up with another non-profit, Heavens Care, three drop-off locations were created in the parish asking for pet supplies. Henriques wanted to make sure pet owners still trying to recover from Laura had everything they needed to care for their animals.

“'I’m just glad to be able to give back to the communities and be an aid and assist to those communities in need,” Henriques said.

The supplies were delivered Monday afternoon to a high school in Cameron, but their efforts aren’t over. People can still drop off supplies at the three locations and they’ll deliver them when they can fill another U-Haul.

The locations are:

-Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville, 38432 W. Airline Drive (during regular business hours)

-Petsmart of Gonzales, 40451 Lowes Avenue (during regular business hours)

-Agape Baptist Church, 25353 S. Walker Road, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m