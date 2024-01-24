Last-minute tickets for LSU women's basketball top 10 matchup reaching high prices

BATON ROUGE - Those hoping to snag last minute tickets for LSU and South Carolina's Thursday night matchup might pay a pretty penny to watch the game.

On some ticket resale sites, many spots were around $100 but select seats were listed in the thousands.

Grant Kauvar with LSU Athletics says he's expecting a full house in the PMAC Thursday night.

"Tickets are pretty hard to come by right now," Kauvar said.

General admission tickets for the LSU Women's Basketball run for just $10, but the resale site StubHub shows prices starting at $67 for the 300 section. Top prices show $3,159 for the 100 section. For reference, NFC Championship ticket prices for top off for Sunday at around $2,500.

While students don't have to pay those prices, some said the price was too steep.

"The girls team is really good, but $3,000? The football tickets aren't even that expensive," one student said.

Others praised the women's team, saying the price was fair to watch them play at home in Baton Rouge.

"Last year when we played at South Carolina, there was such a great atmosphere. So I'm hoping we're hoping to do the same thing," Kauvar said.

