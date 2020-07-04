Last day to early vote

BATON ROUGE - It's the Fourth of July and also the last day to early vote.

Whitney and Irma tyler were masked up, and made it to City Hall just in time to cast their ballot.

"With the virus going on now a lot of people may not want to get out here, but regardless just put your mask on and get out and vote," said Irma.

East Baton Rouge Parish registrar of voters, Steve Raborn, oversees the elections in the Capital Area. Despite the Pandemic, he says many voters are still showing up to the polls.

"Early voting has been pretty steady for this election. Although we thought it might be low, we've had a pretty healthy turnout," said Raborn.

Raborn says so far 13,500 in person votes were cast in East Baton Rouge Parish. More than 9,700 ballots were sent by mail.

"In person votes are about one and a half times what we saw four years ago in 2016. Mail ballot returns are up about five times from what we saw for years ago," he said.

Poll workers are sanitizing stations, and machines. Hand sanitizer is available, and masks are mandatory. Clear shields protect workers from others, and voters stand six feet a part while waiting in line. Measures Irma says makes her feel much safer.

"It's so important, and at this time it's needed even more. I just hope everyone realizes how important it is to vote," said Irma.

Louisiana's primary was originally set for April, but was pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns.

Election day is July 11th.