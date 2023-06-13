78°
Large gator removed from parking lot of restaurant on Corporate Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Mansur's on the Boulevard had a unique after-hours visitor late Monday night: an 8.5-foot alligator.
Officers said they had dragged the gator back into the woods nearby the Corporate Boulevard restaurant, but the reptile was insistent and returned to the parking lot soon after.
Video from the scene showed a trapper guiding the gator into a pipe for easier transport.
No humans or reptiles were injured in the removal effort. The trapper on scene told WBRZ the gator would be returned to the Atchafalaya Basin Tuesday.
