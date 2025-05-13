73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LaPlace Denka rubber plant suspending production due to 'extraordinary losses'

LAPLACE - The Denka chloroprene rubber production plant in LaPlace suspended operations due to "extraordinary losses," according to a press release from the company.

The release cites pollution reduction measures and unscheduled plant outages, saying the Japanese company lost approximately "16.1 billion yen."

The plant received criticism for their chloroprene emissions, which the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency gave the plant deadlines to reduce emissions.

WBRZ previously covered the 90-day deadline to cut emissions in July 2024 handed out by the EPA, which state officials rebutted.

Rise St. James, a faith-based group that opposes the petrochemical industry in St. James and surrounding parishes, also issued a statement saying "justice does not stop at a shutdown."

The EPA’s strengthened HON Rule finally put teeth behind what we have long demanded real and enforceable limits on chloroprene. Denka’s decision shows cleanup was always possible," the organization said.

