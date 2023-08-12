Lanes now open after vehicle fire shut down westbound traffic on Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - A car on the Mississippi River Bridge was engulfed in flames Saturday evening.

At 8:10 p.m., traffic cameras showed a car on fire on the westbound side of the bridge. All lanes were blocked while crews worked to control the fire.

After extinguishing the car, crews worked to open the left-most lane of traffic. By 9 p.m., traffic was moving slowly and twenty minutes later all lanes were open.