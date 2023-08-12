87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lanes now open after vehicle fire shut down westbound traffic on Mississippi River Bridge

2 hours 19 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, August 12 2023 Aug 12, 2023 August 12, 2023 8:16 PM August 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A car on the Mississippi River Bridge was engulfed in flames Saturday evening. 

At 8:10 p.m., traffic cameras showed a car on fire on the westbound side of the bridge. All lanes were blocked while crews worked to control the fire. 

After extinguishing the car, crews worked to open the left-most lane of traffic. By 9 p.m., traffic was moving slowly and twenty minutes later all lanes were open. 

