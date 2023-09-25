77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lanes closed on I-10 east at Mississippi River Bridge, first responders putting out car fire

1 hour 13 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, September 25 2023 Sep 25, 2023 September 25, 2023 9:11 PM September 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - First responders are on the eastbound side of the Mississippi River Bridge working to put out a car fire. 

Traffic cameras showed firefighters spraying water on the flames. Traffic is backed up to Port Allen past LA-1. 

