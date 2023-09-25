77°
Latest Weather Blog
Lanes closed on I-10 east at Mississippi River Bridge, first responders putting out car fire
BATON ROUGE - First responders are on the eastbound side of the Mississippi River Bridge working to put out a car fire.
Trending News
Traffic cameras showed firefighters spraying water on the flames. Traffic is backed up to Port Allen past LA-1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Years after Nakamoto report, Judiciary Commission recommends suspension for justice of the...
-
Celtic Studios, local actor reflect on Hollywood strikes potentially ending
-
Coach Kim Mulkey opened doors for Tigers' first practice of the season...
-
Angel Reese hosts back to school giveaway at McKinley Elementary for EBR...
-
St. Amant Fire Department raising money to buy new equipment for fighting...