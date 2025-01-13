Landry: State resources to be used to address homelessness in NOLA ahead of Mardi Gras, Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Ahead of New Orleans hosting the Super Bowl and a Mardi Gras season that comes weeks after a tragic attack that killed 14, Gov. Jeff Landry announced plans Monday to ensure streets and sidewalks in the city are "in clean, accessible and safe condition."

Landry said that his strategy will specifically address New Orleans' homeless around the Caesars Superdome, French Quarter, Interstate 10 and US 90 by giving emergency funds to assist homeless people living in these areas.

Landry said state agencies, including the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Louisiana Department of Health, will provide resources to address "rampant homelessness."

GOHSEP will work with the Louisiana Housing Commission to open a Transitional Center on France Road near the lakefront. Homeless people with jobs will be prioritized for housing vouchers, Landry added.

“When I assumed office, I made a commitment to take on difficult issues. Rampant homelessness has been a longstanding challenge for Orleans Parish, and I refuse to continue ineffective and costly policies. With the recent ISIS terrorist attack, the Dec. 8 fire under I-10, frigid temperatures and the destruction of the riverfront streetcar line, it is in the best interest of every citizen’s safety and security to give the unhoused humane and safe shelter as we begin to welcome the world to the City of New Orleans for both Super Bowl LIX and Mardi Gras,” Landry said.

Landry previously declared a state of emergency following the attack on Bourbon Street. Both Mardi Gras parades and Super Bowl LIX have been upgraded to Special Event Assessment Ratings of 1 — SEAR 1 — by the federal government. All SEAR 1 events require a federal coordination team and specialized assistance, which includes explosive detection canine teams, cyber risk assessments, venue screening and field intelligence teams.