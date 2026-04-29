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Truck overturns at intersection of Clinton Allen, Magnolia roads in Denham Springs

3 hours 17 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 9:30 AM April 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A truck overturned along Clinton Allen Road at the intersection of Magnolia Road in Denham Springs on Wednesday. 

The crash, which is expected to cause delays, was first reported at 9:13 a.m. No injuries were reported, Livingston Parish deputies said. 

Deputies said to expect delays in the area. 

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