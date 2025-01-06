Latest Weather Blog
Biden commits more resources to assist New Orleans to prep for Mardi Gras, Super Bowl after attack
NEW ORLEANS — President Joe Biden on Monday committed additional federal resources to help New Orleans prepare for upcoming major events including Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl after an attack killed 14 people and injured dozens on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.
Both Mardi Gras parades and Super Bowl LIX have been upgraded to Special Event Assessment Ratings of 1 — SEAR 1.
All SEAR 1 events require a federal coordination team and specialized assistance, which includes explosive detection canine teams, cyber risk assessments, venue screening and field intelligence teams.
"The Biden-Harris Administration has determined that these significant events require extensive federal interagency support, and will use every tool available to fill local capability shortfalls to assure safe and secure events," the White House said in a release.
