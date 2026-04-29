Bill to reduce homelessness advances despite concerns about using criminal courts

BATON ROUGE - A proposal aimed at addressing homelessness in Louisiana is advancing through the Legislature, though it has sparked concern among some lawmakers and advocates about charging people living on the streets with criminal misdemeanors.

House Bill 211, by Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, cleared the Senate Judiciary C Committee Tuesday with only one dissenting vote from Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge. The bill passed the House 70-28 on April 15.

It is part of a broader initiative backed by Gov. Jeff Landry that seeks to respond to an increase in the state’s homeless population over the past decade.

Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen, introduced an amendment Tuesday to ensure that no homeless individual could be convicted of a felony under the bill, regardless of repeated offenses. His amendment was adopted.

“I have a serious issue with taking people and converting them into a felon after a second offense,” Kleinpeter said. Noting that he is a military veteran, he said he wanted to protect veterans who might be temporarily homeless from life-altering criminal records.

At its core, Villio’s bill would prohibit public camping in areas not specifically designated for that purpose.

Villio, a former state prosecutor who chairs the House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice, framed her bill as part of an effort, called “Streets to Success,” to connect individuals with resources and create a pathway out of homelessness.

“I believe, and others believe, that it is cruel to allow these people to not provide them with the tools to help themselves,” Villio said.

Villio repeatedly said the legislation is not intended to criminalize homelessness. But the official House digest of her bill says that it “creates the crime of unauthorized camping on public property,” with a fine of up to $500 and jail time of up to six months for a first violation.

The bill also would create “homelessness courts” around the state. With a judge’s approval, violators of the anti-camping and other laws could enter into the special court programs and receive access to mental health treatment and other benefits that could help place them on a better path.

But to enter the program, they would have to agree to plead guilty to an offense. If they completed the program, the judge could later dismiss the charge.

Barrow, the lone opposing vote in the Senate committee, questioned whether the state has sufficient support resources in place. She pointed to gaps in mental health and substance abuse services as well as to vulnerable populations such as children aging out of foster care and women fleeing dangerous situations.

“I’m concerned mostly for children… and I’m concerned about women who might have to flee in the middle of the night,” Barrow said.

Villio responded that funding for support services tied to the program would be available at the federal level.

Brian Gibbs, a New Orleans real estate professional and manager of River District NOLA, spoke in favor of the measure, arguing that homelessness is contributing significantly to crime and economic decline.

“I would describe this as economic destruction going on,” Gibbs said, claiming that roughly 40% of crime is committed by individuals experiencing homelessness. He also pointed to a reported 10% population decrease in affected areas.

In contrast, Merrilee Montgomery of Louisiana Progress, a nonprofit advocacy group, opposed the bill while suggesting improvements. Among her recommendations were provisions to ensure that public camping is only penalized when adequate shelter space is available. She also suggested protections for individuals unable to afford mental health or substance abuse treatment.

Despite the concerns, Villio reiterated that the legislation is designed to provide structure and accountability, not punishment.

“This legislation creates a framework for coordination and accountability,” she said, adding that it would not target individuals solely for being homeless.

Gov. Landry has ordered sweeps of homeless encampments in New Orleans over the last two years, including using the State Police to relocate homeless people before last year’s Super Bowl. Several other bills by Villio also advanced through the Senate committee without opposition.

These include House Bill 82, which would increase penalties for DWI offenses; House Bill 58, which would restrict post-conviction bail for certain offenders; House Bill 191, which would clarify rules around overlapping jail credits; and House Bill 1054, which would allow law enforcement drone footage to be admitted in court without requiring testimony from the officer

who recorded it.