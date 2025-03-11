Latest Weather Blog
Landry signs order prohibiting automatic renewal of agreements on state-leased buildings
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Tuesday that will prohibit the automatic extensions of leases on state-leased buildings.
Landry's order says that all agency heads will "now be required to send justification for extensions, amendments or new leases to the Division of Administration for approval." The entire order can be read here.
He added that this would eliminate wasteful spending and improve government efficiency. The order echoes the language of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.
Trending News
"Fiscal responsibility is a top priority for our administration. Today's executive order is part of a broader effort to modernize state government operations, eliminate waste, improve efficiency, and ensure taxpayer dollars are used effectively," Landry said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
18-wheeler hauling garbage overturns in roundabout off Walker exit
-
2une In Previews: Cover the Cruiser to raise money for Louisiana Special...
-
State increases amount of black bear tags during second year of allowed...
-
Work release inmate who left job site back in custody
-
One person seriously injured in shooting along North Donmoor Avenue