Landry signs order prohibiting automatic renewal of agreements on state-leased buildings

2 hours 37 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 4:38 PM March 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Tuesday that will prohibit the automatic extensions of leases on state-leased buildings.

Landry's order says that all agency heads will "now be required to send justification for extensions, amendments or new leases to the Division of Administration for approval." The entire order can be read here.

He added that this would eliminate wasteful spending and improve government efficiency. The order echoes the language of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

"Fiscal responsibility is a top priority for our administration. Today's executive order is part of a broader effort to modernize state government operations, eliminate waste, improve efficiency, and ensure taxpayer dollars are used effectively," Landry said.

